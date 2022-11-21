Entertainment

Chiranjeevi becomes personality of 2022; looking at his recent films

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made the announcement at the film festival. As we are celebrating the honor, let's look at the films of Chiru released in 2022, and the ones that are coming up.

#1 'Acharya'

Chiru, who was previously seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) made a comeback to the big screens after almost three years with Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. Also starring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, Acharya has Chiru playing the leader of a rebel outfit, who saves the fictional temple of Ghattama from the hands of the main antagonist played by Sonu Sood.

#2 'GodFather'

A remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, GodFather directed by Mohan Raja was a blockbuster. It has Bollywood megastar Salman Khan playing a cameo role, while Nayanthara plays a lead role. GodFather is a political gangster drama, which revolves around a battle between half-siblings to take over their father's reins as a political leader. It was released on October 5.

#3 'Waltair Veerayya'

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the action drama Waltair Veerayya co-starring Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja, which is scheduled to be released on Sankranti 2023. On Diwali, the makers shared the title teaser of the film, which is directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby. Devi Sri Prasad is on board the movie to compose the music for this upcoming project.

#4 'Bholaa Shankar'

After Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Bholaa Shankar, which will hit theaters on April 14, 2023. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film also has Keerthy Suresh on board, and she will be seen playing the megastar's sister. It is the official Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Vedalam. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is bankrolling the project in association with Creative Commercials.