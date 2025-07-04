Akash Deep claims his maiden four-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Team India pacer Akash Deep made a crucial contribution against England in the ongoing 2nd Test match at Edgbaston. After taking two early wickets on Day 2, the pacer picked two more on Day 3 to finish with 4 wickets in the 2nd innings of the contest. England, who resumed Day 3 on 77/3, ended up with 407. Here are further details.
Bowling
4/88 for Akash Deep
Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope early on in England's innings. India had reduced England to 25/3. On Day 3, England were 84/5 at one stage before a 303-run stand between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith floored India. It was Akash Deep who broke the stand by dismissing Brook (158). He then got Chris Woakes to finish with 4/88 from 20 overs.
Stats
9th four-fer for Akash Deep in FC cricket
The pacer's 4/88 saw him get to 19 wickets from 8 matches (13 innings) at 32.42. As per ESPNcricinfo, in two Test versus England, he owns 7 scalps at 24.42. Meanwhile, in three away Tests (home of opposition), Akash Deep has raced to 9 scalps at 39.77. Overall in First-Class cricket, he has 132 scalps from 39 matches. This was his 9th four-fer.