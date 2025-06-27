Indian bowlers with five-wicket hauls at Edgbaston in Tests

The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has been a witness to some of the finest Test matches between India and England over the years. With the seam-friendly pitches favoring fast bowlers, many Indian pacers have also left a significant mark at this iconic venue. On this note, let's look at Indian bowlers with five-wicket hauls at Edgbaston in the longest format.

#3 Kapil Dev - 5/146 in 1979 England declared at a massive 633/5 while batting first in the 1979 Edgbaston game. While seven Indian bowlers operated in that innings, Kapil Dev was the one to take all five wickets. He gave away 146 runs from 48 overs, having bowled 15 maidens. The lack of support for Kapil hurt India as England recorded an innings win.

#2 Ishant Sharma - 5/51 in 2018 Ishant Sharma out of the blocks to notch a stunning performance in the third innings of the 2018 Edgbaston Test. He picked 5/51 from 13 overs as the hosts were folded for just 180. He trapped prominent batters like Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes before completing his fifer with Stuart Broad's dismissal. Despite his efforts, India lost that duel.