India's wholesale inflation hits 25-month low of -0.58% in July

Retail relief

Retail inflation falls to 8-year low

Along with wholesale inflation, retail inflation has also cooled down significantly. It fell to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July, according to the data released earlier this week. This is the first time in over six years that retail inflation has fallen below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6% tolerance band and is the lowest year-on-year rate since June 2017.