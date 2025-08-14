Puch AI's CEO offers $50B to buy Google Chrome
On August 13, 2025, Siddharth Bhatia—CEO of Puch AI (a $50 million startup)—made a playful but bold $50 billion offer to buy both Perplexity AI and Google Chrome.
He even invited others to join in by emailing him, promising an iPhone if anyone can convince Perplexity's CEO to sell.
Perplexity AI's bid for Google Chrome
This comes right after Perplexity AI itself put in a $34.5 billion bid for Google Chrome, hoping to shake up the browser world as Google faces antitrust heat.
The legal pressure could force Google to let go of Chrome, opening doors for new players.
Interns and referrals with iPhone rewards
Puch AI is also looking for two interns—no degree needed—and just hired a high schooler.
If you refer someone who gets hired, there's an iPhone bonus waiting.
It's all about valuing skills over fancy diplomas and making space for fresh talent in tech.