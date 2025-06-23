KL Rahul slams third Test ton as opener in England

Indian opener KL Rahul has slammed his ninth century in Tests. The 33-year-old, who continues his bright form, reached the landmark on Day 4 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley. Rahul saved India from a potential batting collapse in the second innings. They were down to 92/3 at one stage. Rahul now has three Test tons as an opener in England.

Knock How Rahul weaved his knock Rahul, who scored 42 in the first innings, once again proved his mettle. He displayed his impeccable defense as India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Shubman Gill before the 100-run mark. Rahul was at his absolute best in the morning session on Day 4, leaving swinging deliveries at will. He took India past 200 along with Rishabh Pant en route to his ton.

Information Rahul receives vital reprieve In the morning session, Rahul was dropped by Harry Brook at gully. He guided a shortish Josh Tongue delivery to third man, where Brook put down the catch. Rahul was batting at 58 at that time (38th over).

Milestone Rahul becomes first Indian opener with this record As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has become the first Indian opener with three Test centuries in England. He broke a tie with legends Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, and Ravi Shastri. Rahul attained the feat in his ninth Test innings in England since playing his first in 2018. Overall, Rahul now has four centuries against England in the format.

Information His other two Test tons in England Rahul's first Test ton on England soil came during the 2018 series. He scored a fighting 149 against the hosts at The Oval. His next Test ton (129) in England resulted in India's historic win at Lord's in 2021.

Record Rahul joins these legends By touching the 50-run mark, Rahul unlocked another achievement. He now has the joint second-most Test 50+ scores among Indian openers in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), with Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay. The only one ahead of the trio is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who did so on 19 occasions during his illustrious career, as per ESPNcricinfo.