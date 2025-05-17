These player battles can headline DC-GT IPL 2025 clash
What's the story
The 60th match of IPL 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18.
DC, who are currently fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 games, must win every game from here on to qualify without depending upon other results.
Meanwhile, GT are at the top with 16 points from 11 matches.
Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan
KL Rahul's battle against Rashid Khan could be vital as the former is DC's leading run-getter this season.
The leg-spinner is going through a rare rough patch and Rahul has a chance to capitalize on the same.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has trapped Rahul thrice across seven IPL meetings while conceding just 40 runs off 47 balls.
Rahul has a strike rate of 126.15 versus spinners this season.
#2
Shubman Gill vs Dushmantha Chameera
As the in-form Mitchell Starc has decided against returning to India after IPL 2025's brief suspension, Dushmantha Chameera will have the onus to make the new ball talk for DC.
His challenge would be formidable as GT captain and opener Shubman Gill has been on a roll this season.
Gill has a powerplay strike rate of 142.23 in IPL 2025. Chameera has taken 41 T20 wickets in this phase (ER: 8.52).
#3
Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav
The battle between Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Yadav will be one to watch out for.
While Buttler has already played a couple of match-defining knocks this season, Kuldeep's current form makes him a threat.
The left-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed Buttler thrice in T20 cricket. The English batter strikes at 132 in this battle (99 off 75 balls).