What's the story

The 60th match of IPL 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18.

DC, who are currently fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 games, must win every game from here on to qualify without depending upon other results.

Meanwhile, GT are at the top with 16 points from 11 matches.

Here are the key player battles that can be on display.