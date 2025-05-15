What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid tribute to legend Sunil Gavaskar by naming a board room after him at its Mumbai headquarters.

Through this honor, the cricket board celebrated Gavaskar's historic feat of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. In March 1987, he became the first-ever player with this record.

The room titled '10000 Gavaskar' serves as a reminder of his remarkable record.