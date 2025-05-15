BCCI names board room after Sunil Gavaskar at Mumbai HQ
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid tribute to legend Sunil Gavaskar by naming a board room after him at its Mumbai headquarters.
Through this honor, the cricket board celebrated Gavaskar's historic feat of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. In March 1987, he became the first-ever player with this record.
The room titled '10000 Gavaskar' serves as a reminder of his remarkable record.
Legacy recognition
Gavaskar's legacy and BCCI's tribute
Having represented India from 1971 to 1987, Gavaskar is one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket.
He was known for his calmness and solid defense against some of the best bowlers. He batted without sporting a hemlet in an era where fast bowlers thrived.
The BCCI's decision to name a board room after him not just acknowledges his stats but also celebrates the values he brought to Indian cricket.
Information
Event attended by BCCI officials
The unveiling of the board room was an emotional moment for Gavaskar, who thanked the BCCI and his fans. Notably, BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Devajit Saikia also attended the event.
Twitter Post
WATCH: BCCI honors Gavaskar
Honouring a legend! 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) May 15, 2025
India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝗮𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗮𝗿 - a Board Room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai 👏 pic.twitter.com/laZI0cBL57
Record
Phenomenal feats of Gavaskar in Tests
As mentioned, Gavaskar was the first-ever player in Test history to have touched the 10,000-run mark.
He achieved the feat in the 1987 Ahmedabad Test against arch-rivals Pakistan.
To date, he is India's third-highest run-scorer (10,122) after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Rahul Dravid (13,288).
Gavaskar slammed 34 centuries in Test cricket, a record that stood for nearly two decades. His successor Tendulkar finally surpassed him in 2005.