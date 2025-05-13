Which Indian batter has most double-centuries in Test cricket?
What's the story
Virat Kohli's recent Test retirement marked the end of an era for Indian cricket.
Over a 14-year career, Kohli played 123 Tests, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.
Kohli also hit seven double-centuries during his illustrious career, the most for India in the format.
Here are the Indian cricketers with most Test double-centuries.
#1
Virat Kohli: 7 double-tons
Before July 2016, Kohli was devoid of a double-century in his Test career.
Just over three years later, the Indian batter had seven of them. Such was his brilliance!
Each of Kohli's seven double-tons came while leading India. No other batter has even six double-tons as a designated captain.
West Indies legend Brian Lara follows Kohli on this list with five such scores.
Information
Double-tons in four successive series
Kohli's maiden Test double-hundred came in July 2016, against West Indies. He touched the 200-run mark in each of his following three series, against New Zealand, England, and Bangladesh. He became the only batter to have scored a double-century in four consecutive Test series.
#2
Virender Sehwag: 6 double-tons
Virender Sehwag, who was known for his fearless batting, hammered six double-tons in Tests.
His career-best score of 319 came against South Africa in 2008. This is the highest individual score by an Indian in Tests.
Sehwag also remains the only Indian with multiple triple-centuries, the other being 309 against Pakistan in 2004.
Notably, four of his six double-tons were converted into 250+ scores.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar: 6 double-tons
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also registered six double-centuries in Tests during his legendary career spanning 24 years.
His highest Test score of 248* came against Bangladesh in Dhaka (2004).
Tendulkar's 241* against Australia (2004) in Sydney is iconic for his disciplined strokes. He avoided off-side strokes in order to evade a caught-behind dismissal.
Overall, Tendulkar finished with a record 15,921 Test runs.
#4
Rahul Dravid: 5 double-tons
Rahul Dravid, also known as 'The Wall,' remains the only other Indian with five-plus tons in Test cricket (5).
His highest score of 270 came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (2004), where he batted for over 12 hours, facing 495 balls.
Dravid also scored 233 against Australia in 2003, a match-winning effort in Adelaide.
He is one of only three Indians with 10,000-plus Test runs.