Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's decision to sit out the final Test match has sparked controversy, with critics like Mark Taylor questioning his commitment and form.

Despite this, teammate Bumrah defended Rohit's choice, emphasizing team unity and selflessness.

Amidst the debate, former coach Ravi Shastri speculated on Rohit's Test career future, hinting at possible retirement.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in Rohit's absence (Image source: X/@ICC)

SCG Test: Mark Taylor criticizes 'Rohit Sharma rested' statement

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:37 am Jan 03, 202510:37 am

What's the story Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor has slammed the Indian cricket team's decision to 'rest' Rohit Sharma from the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The criticism was aimed at stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, who announced Rohit had decided to rest himself. Taylor, speaking on Triple M Cricket, said he couldn't believe it and Rohit was actually dropped due to poor performance.

Doubts raised

Taylor questions Bumrah's statement on Rohit's absence

Taylor also questioned Bumrah's statement about Rohit's absence from the final Test. He argued it wasn't an honest comment and Rohit had been dropped for his poor form with the bat. "The bottom line is the captain of a country does not opt out for the final Test match, the final deciding Test match of a series," Taylor said.

Captain's stance

Bumrah defends Rohit's decision to rest

In response to Taylor's criticism, Bumrah defended Rohit's decision at the toss at SCG. Calling Rohit 'our captain,' Bumrah praised his leadership for choosing to rest in this game. Bumrah stressed there was a lot of unity in the Indian team and no selfishness, implying decisions were made with the team's best interest at heart.

Unprecedented move

Gavaskar expresses surprise at Rohit's decision

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar too was surprised at Rohit's decision to rest. He said this was probably the first time in Indian cricket history a captain had chosen not to play a match. "This is such an important Test match they don't want anything to distract them," Gavaskar said on Star Sports, emphasizing the importance of the game from which Rohit chose to step aside.

Career speculation

Shastri speculates on Rohit's Test career future

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri wondered if this could be the end of Rohit's Test career. He observed that with no home Test season lined up for the next six months, the 37-year-old may think about retiring from Test cricket. The speculation only adds to the already buzzing talks about Rohit's future in this format of the game.