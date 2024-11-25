Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Motganhalli Jaisimha, Sunil Gavaskar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have each scored a century in their maiden Test matches in Australia.

Jaisimha scored 101 in 1968, Gavaskar hit 113 in 1977, and Jaiswal made 161 in 2024.

Jaiswal slammed a century in India's second innings (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding Indian batters with hundreds in maiden Test in Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:22 am Nov 25, 202410:22 am

What's the story Rising star of Indian cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has etched his name in history by becoming the third Indian cricketer to score a century in his maiden Test match on Australian soil. The landmark feat came during India's second innings of the first Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. Jaiswal returned with a bang after a disappointing eight-ball duck in the first innings. Here we look at the list of Indians with hundreds in their maiden Test Down Under.

#1

Motganhalli Jaisimha - 101 in Brisbane, 1968

Former middle-order batter Motganhalli Jaisimha was the first Indian to reach this milestone. He put up a splendid batting show in the final innings of the 1968 Brisbane game. Chasing 395, India were 164/4 when Jaisimha arrived in the middle. Jaisimha gave a hard time to Aussie bowlers and scored 101 runs. He went down as the last batter as the visitors were folded for 355, losing by 39 runs.

#2

Sunil Gavaskar - 113 in Brisbane, 1977

Sunil Gavaskar also put up a solid show in his maiden Test assignment Down Under. It was again the final innings of the 1977 Brisbane Test as India were set a target for 341 runs. Gavaskar, who scored just three runs in his first outing, showcased his class and scored 113 off 264 balls. His efforts kept India in the hunt. However, they eventually got bundled out for 324, narrowly falling short of the target.

#3

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 161 in Perth, 2024

Jaiswal's aforementioned century came in the third innings. The dasher and his opening partner KL Rahul (77) gave India a solid start. The duo showed their class by recording a 201-run stand. Jaiswal, who was watchful early on, shifted gears after completing his fifty. The southpaw eventually departed for 161 off 297 balls as India declared at 487/6, setting Australia a target of 534 runs.