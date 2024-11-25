Summarize Simplifying... In short Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction is set to kick off at 3:30pm IST, with key players like Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran up for grabs.

IPL 2025 mega auction: Key details about Day 2

What's the story The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, taking place in Jeddah, saw franchises engaged in fierce bidding wars. Teams such as Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants were especially aggressive in their player signings. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals had a relatively quieter day. The second day of the auction promises to be just as competitive as teams continue to assemble their squads for the upcoming season.

Key signings and record-breaking deals from Day 1

The first day of the auction witnessed Arshdeep Singh emerging as Punjab Kings's first signing at ₹18 crore. Lucknow Super Giants bought Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore, making him IPL's most expensive player. Shreyas Iyer also moved to Punjab Kings from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an impressive ₹26.75 crore, while KKR re-signed Venkatesh Iyer at ₹23.75 crore - more than Virat Kohli's retention price.

Total spending and unsold players on Day 1

On the first day, the 10 franchises together spent ₹467.95 crore on 72 players. 24 overseas players were sold and four RTM cards were used. However, not all players found a team with 12 remaining unsold at the end of the day's proceedings. The second day of the auction will see these unsold players along with others go under the hammer again. The teams have a combined maximum spending limit of ₹173.55 crore for the day.

Streaming and timing details

The second day of the IPL 2025 auction will start at 3:30pm IST. The franchises can use a total of 10 RTM cards in this phase. The bidding event will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, and streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. The auction will start with Set 13, which has Capped Batters 2 (BA2) category, followed by all-rounders (AL2), wicketkeeper (WK2), fast bowlers (FA2) and spinners (SP2) categories, ending at Set 17.

Accelerated auction and key players

After the traditional auction of 32 players from five sets, an accelerated auction will be held for player numbers 117 to 577. In this, franchises pre-submit a list of 25 players they want to be named in the auction. The rest is fast-tracked. Notable players going under the hammer on Day 2 include Faf du Plessis, Marco Jansen, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman among others.

RCB lead with highest remaining budget for Day 2

At the end of Day 1, Royal Challengers Bengaluru walked away with the biggest remaining budget of ₹30.65 crore (RTMs: 3). They are followed closely by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, who have ₹26.10 crore (RTMs: 0) and ₹22.50 crore (RTMs: 3) left in their purses, respectively. The auction will enter its second day as teams strategize to build their squads for the upcoming seasons.

Remaining budget for other IPL teams

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have ₹17.50 crore (RTM: 1) and ₹17.35 crore (RTMs: 0), respectively. Chennai Super Kings have ₹15.60 crore (RTMs: 0) in their kitty, and Lucknow Super Giants have ₹14.85 crore (RTM: 1) remaining in their purse after Day 1 of the auction. Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have ₹13.80 crore (RTMs: 2), ₹10.05 crore (RTMs: 0), and a paltry ₹5.15 crore (RTM: 1) left, respectively, for Day 2.