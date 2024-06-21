In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, India secured a victory against Afghanistan, thanks to the exceptional performances of Bumrah and Arshdeep.

Bumrah achieved his career-best figures in the tournament, taking three wickets for just seven runs, while Arshdeep also claimed three wickets.

Despite an early loss, India managed to rally, with notable contributions from Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, ultimately bowling out Afghanistan.

Bumrah recorded his career-best figures in T20 Word Cups (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 WC: Bumrah, Arshdeep star in India's win against Afghanistan

By Parth Dhall 12:12 am Jun 21, 202412:12 am

What's the story India beat Afghanistan in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The Men in Blue successfully defended 181, bowling out the Afghans for 134. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each. Notably, Bumrah recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20 Word Cups. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya gave India impetus with impactful knocks.

Spells

Bumrah, Arshdeep share six wickets

Arshdeep conceded 13 runs in the innings' first over before Bumrah sent back Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Bumrah got rid of Hazratullah Zazai too and came back to dismiss Najibullah Zadran in the 16th over. Besides, Arshdeep took each of his three wickets at the death. The left-arm pacer dismissed Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq on successive balls. He then removed Noor Ahmad to end Afghanistan's innings.

Bumrah

Bumrah's career-best T20 WC figures

Bumrah took three wickets for just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. As mentioned, these are now his best bowling returns in T20 World Cups. Bumrah, who made his debut in 2016, has now raced to 19 wickets from 14 games at 15.78 in the tournament. His economy rate of 5.59 is mind-boggling, given the format.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep races to 20 T20 WC wickets

Arshdeep also took three wickets despite leaking 36 runs in four overs. He now has 20 scalps from 10 T20 World Cup matches at an incredible average of 5.59. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.41.

Match

A look at match summary

India lost Rohit Sharma early (11/1) after he elected to bat. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli powered India past 50 before Rashid Khan struck. While India slumped to 90/4, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya added 60 runs. Axar Patel's cameo propelled India to 181/8. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz started fluently, but Bumrah dismissed both openers. Afghanistan were reduced to 71/5 before being bowled out.