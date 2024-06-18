In brief Simplifying... In brief In his 40th match, Ibrahim Zadran achieved 1,000 T20I runs for Afghanistan, with a high score of 72*.

The only other Afghan player to score over 20 was Azmatullah Omarzai.

Young Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has completed 1,000 runs in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Ibrahim Zadran completes 1,000 T20I runs for Afghanistan: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha Edited by Gaurav Tripathi 12:45 pm Jun 18, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Young Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has become the eighth Afghanistan batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs. He unlocked the milestone with his 12th run in Match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 versus West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Ibrahim scored a 28-ball 38 as Afghanistan were folded for 114 while chasing 219.

Key numbers for the promising Zadran

Playing his 40th match, Zadran has raced to 1,026 run, averaging 30.17. His strike rate is 109.49. He owns seven fifties with the best of 72*. He is featuring in his fourth match against West Indies and has got to his highest score. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zadran owns 510 runs away (home of opposition). He owns 516 runs at neutral venues.

His stats in the 20-over format

Playing his 87th match in the 20-over format, Zadran has raced to 2,309 runs at 33.95. His strike rate is close to 120. In addition to 16 fifties, he has slammed one century. He owns 205 fours and 72 sixes.

How did the game pan out?

WI posted 218/5 while batting first, the highest total of the ongoing competition thanks to Nicholas Pooran's 98. In reply, Afghanistan were off to a terrible start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for a duck. They failed to bounce back and were eventually folded for 114 in 16.2 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai (23) was the only other Afghanistan batter besides Ibrahim to score over 20.