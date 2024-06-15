India and Canada's match got abandoned (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India's T20 World Cup match against Canada gets abandoned

By Rajdeep Saha 09:29 pm Jun 15, 2024

What's the story India's last ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group match against Canada in Florida has got abandoned due to wet outfield. The inscpected the ground and spoke to the chief groundsman before conveying the message to the match referee and informing the two teams. The weather was overcast despite no rain and no sun meant the ground failed to dry. Here are further details.

India finish their journey in group stage with 7 points

India sealed three wins from three matches before today's result. After four matches, Team India finished with seven points and a NRR of +1.137. The United States finished second. They sealed a berth in the Super 8 after their clash against Ireland on Friday got abandoned. Canada are placed third currently (3 points). After four matches, their tally reads three points (NRR: -0.493).

India's journey in the group stage

India beat Ireland by eight wickets in their opening contest. They sealed a thriller against Pakistan after scoring 119. India were tested by USA but prevailed in a seven-wicket win. And now their match versus Canada got abandoned.