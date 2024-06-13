Next Article

Kohli has struggled in the ongoing T20 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding Virat Kohli's dismal T20I stats in USA

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:06 pm Jun 13, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli's poor run at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 continues as the batting talisman bagged a golden duck versus USA in Match 25 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The 35-year-old, who is the highest scorer in the tournament's history, has accumulated just five runs across three outings in the ongoing event. Let's decode his T20I stats in USA.

Campaign

Dismal run in ongoing T20 WC campaign

Kohli started his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign by scoring one run against Ireland. A pre-meditated charge at Mark Adair saw Kohli gain a thick edge to deep third. In the clash against Pakistan, Kohli fell for four runs. He slapped a ball straight to cover point with Naseem Shah taking his wicket. Against USA, Saurabh Netravalkar found the star batter's outside edge.

Numbers

An average of 11.33 in USA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has managed just 68 runs across six T20I innings in USA at a paltry average of 11.33. His scores in the nation read 16, 19, 28, 1, 4, and 0. Notably, the one against USA was Kohli's maiden duck in T20 WC history. Kohli doesn't average under 15 in any other nation (Minimum: 3 innings).

T20 WC

Most runs in T20 WC history

The highest run-getter in T20 WC history, Kohli now owns 1,146 runs from 30 matches (28 innings) at a fine average of 67.41. His strike rate reads 130.52. Notably, the veteran's average in the competition was a stunning 81.50 heading into this tournament. Kohli's tally of 14 50-plus scores at the event is also the most for any batter.

T20Is

Here are his T20I numbers

Kohi has accumulated 4,042 runs across 122 T20Is at an average of 49.9. He is among the three batters to have touched the 4,000-run mark in T20Is. His tally of 38 fifty-plus scores is the second-most for a batter in the format. The tally includes a ton as well. The star batter has a strike rate of 137.90 as he has hammered 117 sixes.