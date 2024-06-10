Next Article

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib records his career-best T20I figures: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:09 pm Jun 10, 202410:09 pm

What's the story Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib stunned South Africa with a three-fer in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 21 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Sakib blew up South Africa's top order as the Proteas were down to 23/4, electing to bat. The Bangladesh pacer took three wickets, also recording the fourth-best bowling figures for them in T20 World Cups.

A thunderous opening spell from Sakib

Sakib, who started the proceedings for Bangladesh, dismissed both SA openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock in back-to-back overs. While Taskin Ahmed removed SA skipper Aiden Markram, Sakib took his third wicket in the form of Tristan Stubbs. This reduced the Proteas to 23/4 in 4.2 overs. Meanwhile, Sakib conceded just 18 runs in four overs.

Fourth-best T20 WC figures for Bangladesh

As mentioned, Sakib registered his career-best figures in T20I cricket. The Bangladesh pacer, playing his eighth game, hadn't taken more than one wicket in a T20I. Moreover, Sakib now has the fourth-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. He is only behind Mustafizur Rahman (5/22), Shakib Al Hasan (4/9), and Taskin Ahmed (4/25) in this regard.

Sakib races to 44 T20 wickets

Sakib now has eight wickets from as many games at an average of 28.12 in T20I cricket. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.50. Overall, Sakib has raced to 44 wickets in T20 cricket.

SA score 113/6 in 20 overs

Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) helped SA recover from 23/4. They powered them past 100 with a 79-run partnership. However, South Africa could only manage 113/6 in 20 overs eventually.