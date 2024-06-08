Next Article

Thushara's efforts went in vain (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Nuwan Thushara claims four-fer versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:54 am Jun 08, 202411:54 am

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Sri Lankan speedster Nuwan Thushara bowled a lethal spell against Bangladesh in Match 15 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The pacer returned with 4/28 in his quota of four overs as the Tigers had a hard time while accomplishing the 125-run target at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Here are the key stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Thushara

Thushara was in his elements straightaway as he rattled Tanzid Hasan's stumps in his very first over. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto fell to him in the sixth over. He dismissed Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed off successive deliveries in the 18th over to spice up the contest. His efforts, however, went in vain as Bangladesh triumphed with an over to spare.

Stats

Here are his T20I numbers

Thushara, who became the fifth SL bowler to claim a T20 WC four-fer, has now raced to 16 wickets across 10 T20Is as his economy rate reads 8.11. The tally includes two four-fers besides a fifer. Against Bangladesh, he now has nine wickets across two outings. Overall, the 29-year-old has raced to 133 T20 wickets (ER: 7.98).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Pathum Nissanka (47) was the only SL batter to cross the 22-run mark as SL were restricted to 124/9. Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain claimed three wickets apiece. Bangladesh were also to a terrible start, having been reduced to 28/3. Litton Das (36) and Towhid Hridoy (40) then added 63 runs. Bangladesh (125/8) crossed the line with an over to spare.