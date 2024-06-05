Next Article

Rohit Sharma has become India's most successful T20I captain (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian players with most wins as captain in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 11:55 pm Jun 05, 202411:55 pm

What's the story India hammered Ireland in their opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 97 after bowling out the Irishmen. With this, Rohit Sharma became India's most successful T20I captain, surpassing the legendary MS Dhoni. Here are the Indian captains with most wins in the format.

#1

Rohit Sharma: 42 wins

As mentioned, Rohit is now India's most successful captain in T20 Internationals. Rohit, who made his T20I captaincy debut 2017, has powered India to 42 wins in 55 matches (one tied match). Earlier this year, the third T20I between India and Afghanistan was concluded through two Super Overs. Besides, Rohit also has the second-most appearances as Indian captain in T20I cricket (55).

#2

MS Dhoni: 41 wins

In New York, Rohit overtook veteran batter Dhoni, who guided India to 41 wins in his reign. The latter led India to their first and only T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition (2007). India were also involved in a tied encounter against Pakistan during that tournament, which was decided through Bowl Out. Dhoni overall played 72 T20Is as captain (lost 28).

#3

Virat Kohli: 30 wins

Virat Kohli remains the only other Indian to have led India in 50 or more T20Is. He powered India to 30 wins in those matches, while the Men in Blue lost 16 games in this regard. Notably, Kohli was at the helm when India won two Super-Over matches on the New Zealand tour in 2020. India won both the matches.

Information

Hardik, Suryakumar follow Kohli

It is worth noting that no other Indian player has led in more than 20 matches. Hardik Pandya follows Kohli with 16 matches, out of which India won 10. Suryakumar Yadav has won five out of seven T20Is as captain.