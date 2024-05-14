Next Article

Kohli is among the two Indians on this list (Source: X/@IPL)

T20 WC: Batters with the most runs in death overs

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:57 am May 14, 202409:57 am

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1 with West Indies and USA co-hosting the event. A total of 20 sides are in contention to clinch the silverware. Several dashers will be in action as bowlers can have a hard time. Here are the batters with the most runs in death overs (16-20) in T20 WC history.

#4

Angelo Mathews - 262 runs

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews aced the finisher's role for Sri Lanka in several editions of the T20 World Cups. He has batted 19 times in the last five overs in his T20 WC career. The batter has 262 runs in this regard at a stunning strike rate of 162.73, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 18 boundaries and 10 maximums.

#3

AB de Villiers - 273 runs

Though South Africa are yet to taste glory in T20 WCs, their former skipper AB de Villiers was sensational in the competition. He hammered 273 runs in death overs across 13 innings in the competition.The swashbuckler struck at a sensational rate of 203.73. He smashed 16 boundaries and 21 sixes in this phase.

#2

Virat Kohli - 302 runs

Virat Kohli has been a run machine in T20 WCs as he makes it to this list despite being a top-order batter. He owns 302 runs in the death overs across 14 innings in the competition. The former Indian skipper owns a strike rate of 194.83 in this regard as he has struck 35 boundaries and 10 sixes in this phase.

#1

MS Dhoni - 311 runs

This elite list is topped by none other than MS Dhoni, who is arguably the finest finisher in the game's history. Having batted 22 times in death overs, the former Indian international hammered 311 runs at a fine strike rate of 157.86. He smashed 25 boundaries and 11 sixes in this phase. Dhoni was dismissed only seven times in the last five overs.