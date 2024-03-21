Next Article

MS Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles

Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings skipper

By Parth Dhall 04:54 pm Mar 21, 202404:54 pm

What's the story In a major development, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni, who led the Yellow Army to five IPL titles, steps down from the role for the second time. He passed on the baton to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 before reclaiming it midway through the season. CSK will enter IPL 2024 as defending champions.

Twitter Post

Presenting CSK's new captain

Statement

Have a look at CSK's official statement

CSK confirmed Gaikwad's appointment as their skipper through an official statement. "MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," the statement read.

Hint

Dhoni's cryptic message on Facebook

Earlier this month, Dhoni dropped a hint regarding taking up a new role in the upcoming IPL season. Dhoni, who is known to stay away from social media, shared a cryptic message on Facebook. "Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!" he wrote. Dhoni's post created a buzz and kept the fans on tenterhooks.

Captaincy

A similar move in 2022

As mentioned, Dhoni made a similar move in the 2022 season. In order to make the transition smooth, he stepped down as captain, with Jadeja taking over the reins. However, the latter reclaimed the role after CSK failed to deliver in the first half. Notably, CSK lost six of their first eight games before Dhoni returned as skipper.

Dhoni

Backbone of CSK!

Dhoni has been leading CSK since the inaugural IPL season (2008). His stature as captain remains unmatched. In 2023, Dhoni helped CSK claim silverware for the fifth time as they beat Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final. Under Dhoni, CSK reached the IPL playoffs for the 12th time and recorded a 10th appearance in the finals. 'Captain Cool' can finally leave a legacy behind!

Stats

Dhoni led in over 200 matches

Dhoni holds the record for leading in most matches in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, he led in 226 matches, winning 133 and losing 91. Notably, two matches were abandoned. Dhoni's win percentage of 58.84 is the highest among captains to have led in more than 50 matches. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the only other player to have led in over 150 IPL games.

Finals

Dhoni has a 5-6 record in IPL finals

CSK managed to win five titles, in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, all under Dhoni. They also lost five finals, in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Dhoni also captained Rising Pune Supergiants for a brief period. He was a part of their side that lost the final against MI in 2017. Dhoni has won five IPL finals and lost six.

Information

Second-most IPL runs as captain

Dhoni has the second-most runs as captain in the IPL. He slammed 4,660 runs at 39.82 while leading, only behind Virat Kohli (4,994). Notably, Dhoni is the only player to have struck over 200 sixes while leading in the tournament.

Gaikwad

Gaikwad takes over from Dhoni

As speculated by several experts, Gaikwad is the man to march CSK forward. The right-handed batter has been a mainstay for the Yellow Army since the 2021 season. As of now, he owns 1,797 runs from 52 games at 39.07 in the IPL. His strike rate reads 135.52. Gaikwad also has the required composure to lead CSK, having delivered for CSK in crunch games.