Decoding Indian batters with List A double-centuries

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 10, 2023 | 09:41 am 3 min read

Prithvi Shaw slammed the sixth-highest individual List A score (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Prithvi Shaw rewrote the record books on Wednesday (August 9) with a sensational double-century for Northamptonshire in the One Day Cup match against Somerset. The dasher scored a 153-ball 244 as Northants won by 87 runs. Shaw slammed the sixth-highest individual List A score. This was his second double-ton in the format. Here are other Indians with double-centuries in List A cricket.

Shaw registers his best score in List A cricket

Shaw's innings was laced with 11 sixes and 28 fours. As mentioned, it was his second double-ton in List A cricket. He eclipsed his previous best score of 227* for Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur, in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 56 matches in List A cricket, Shaw has raced to 2,931 runs at 55.30. He now has nine centuries and 11 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag reached ODI double-tons

In February 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first man on the planet to slam an ODI double ton, 200* off 147 balls against South Africa. The second batter to accomplish the milestone was Tendulkar's long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag. He slammed a 149-ball 219 against West Indies in December 2011.

Rohit Sharma owns three ODI double-tons

Rohit Sharma is the only batter with multiple double-centuries in ODI cricket (3). He has accomplished the feat three times. His maiden double-ton came against Australia in November 2013, 209 off 158 balls. A year later, he slammed a 173-ball 264 against Sri Lanka, the highest individual score in ODIs. He tormented SL bowlers once again in December 2017, hammering a 153-ball 208.

Kishan, Gill other Indians with ODI double-tons

The latest Indians with ODI double-tons are youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. The former accomplished the milestone in December 2022, slamming a 131-ball 210 against Bangladesh. He is the fastest to score an ODI double-hundred (126 balls). Gill scored a 149-ball 208 against New Zealand in January 2023. At 23 years, 132 days, he is the youngest to accomplish the feat in ODIs.

Dhawan owns the second-highest List A score by an Indian

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan played a remarkable knock against South Africa A in August 2013. He scored a 150-ball 248, the second-highest individual List A score by an Indian to date. He is only behind Rohit's 264. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand opener Karn Veer Kaushal slammed the first-ever double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. He scored a 135-ball 202 against Sikkim.

Jaiswal, Samson also own double-tons in VHT

17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, while playing for Mumbai, became the youngest to hammer a List A double-hundred when he clobbered a 154-ball 203 against Jharkhand in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the same season, Kerala batter Sanju Samson mustered a brilliant 212* off 129 balls against Goa in an Elite group A game.

Jagadeesan owns highest-ever individual List A score

Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan shattered a flurry of records in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Arunachal Pradesh. He recorded the individual score in List A cricket, having slammed a 141-ball 277. Jagadeesan broke Ali Brown's record of 268 for Surrey versus Glamorgan in 2002. Jagadeesan completed his double-century off 114 balls, the joint-fastest in List A cricket.

Samarth Vyas, Ruturaj Gaikwad also smoked double-tons in 2022 VHT

Saurashtra's Samarth Vyas also hit a double-century in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed a 131-ball 200 against Manipur in Delhi. In the quarter-final match of the same edition, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 159-ball 220 against Uttar Pradesh. Notably, he slammed seven sixes in an over in that contest.

