Sunil Dev, manager of India's T20 WC-winning team, passes away

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 03, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

Dev passed away at 75 (Source: Twitter/@VIJAY LOKAPALLY)

In a sad piece of news, Sunil Dev, the manager of India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup-winning team, passed away late on Wednesday (August 2). He was 75 and died due to a prolonged illness. During his tenure as a professional, Dev served the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in many capacities. Here are further details.

Dev served as the DDCA president

Dev was a vital part of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from the late 70s till 2015. He also served the cricket body as the secretary. Dev also went on several tours with Team India as the administrative manager. He also had the role on India's tour of South Africa in 1996 and the 2014 tour of England.

Hosted a radio show

Besides being a popular administrator, Dev had a radio show in which he shared several cricket anecdotes in an interesting way. He also narrated how a 17-year-old Virat Kohli learned driving in his SUV. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dev played a solitary First-Class match for Delhi in which he scored 42 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter. He also took a catch in that game.

The infamous Delhi ODI in 2009

DDCA came under the scanner after a 2009 ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi had to get called off midway due to uneven bounce on the pitch. Only 23.3 overs were bowled in the contest as the track was deemed 'dangerous.' Dev was among the several DDCA members to reassign after the infamous episode.

