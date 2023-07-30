5th Ashes Test: Australian openers shine before rain plays spoilsport

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 30, 2023 | 11:02 pm 2 min read

Broad was given a guard of honor by the Australia players when he came out to bat (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia made a strong start in pursuit of 384 before rain wiped out half of the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval. Australia, who are looking to pull off their second-highest run chase in Tests and the best on this ground, were 135-0 before rain played spoilsport. Usman Khawaja and David Warner are both unbeaten as Australia need 249.

Aussie openers show solid approach

England resumed day four on 389/9 before folding for 395. Todd Murphy picked the last wicket to finish with a four-fer (4/110). Australian openers Khawaja and Warner were watchful and poised. Khawaja, who is the top scorer in the ongoing series, held his end. Warner survived Stuart Broad's burst with the new ball. The duo stepped up and played with intent.

Khawaja on top of his game

Khawaja, who scored 47 in the first innings, has slammed an unbeaten 69 from 130 balls. He has smashed eight fours. The southpaw is now the top scorer in Ashes 2023 with 493 runs and is closing in on 500. On the way to his 69*, Khawaja also surpassed 5,000 Test runs. Notably, he is the 21st Australian cricketer to achieve this milestone.

Warner gets a timely fifty

Warner has managed his second fifty in the ongoing Ashes. Notably, he has made a lot of starts but got out in crucial moments. He is now closing in on 300 runs in Ashes 2023. Overall, Warner has 8,485 runs at 44.65.

Broad gets a guard of honor

After announcing his retirement from the game at the close on day three, Broad was given a guard of honor by the Australia players when he came out to bat. He ended his batting show with a six of Mitchell Starc before being dismissed by Murphy. Broad finished with 3,662 runs in Tests at 18.03. Versus Australia, he ended with 1,019 runs at 18.87.

