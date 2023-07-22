Ashes 2023, Marnus Labuschagne hammers his 11th Test hundred: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 22, 2023 | 09:38 pm 2 min read

Playing his 42nd Test match, Labuschagne has surpassed 3,750 runs at an average of over 55 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne continued his good form with a fine century on Day four of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. The Australian batter kept the visitors alive in this match with a valiant knock. Labuschagne registered his 11th Test hundred before being dismissed by Joe Root. He completed his century off 161 deliveries. Notably, play started late today after rain halted proceedings.

A watchful knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne came to the crease when Australia were 32/1. Since then he hung on and made sure to put a price on his wicket. Mark Wood got two wickets late on Day 3 but Labuschagne stayed still. In the second innings, he was involved in a 43-run stand with Steve Smith, followed by a 103-run stand alongside Mitchell Marsh.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Playing his 42nd Test match, Labuschagne has scored 3,767 runs at an average of 54.59. He owns 11 Test centuries and 16 fifties. Against England, he has amassed 994 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 43.21. He has smashed two hundreds and seven fifties. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has raced to 726 runs on English soil at 42.70. He slammed his maiden century here.

Second-highest run-getter in Tests since his debut

Labuschagne made his debut in 2018 against Pakistan and since then he has been a mainstay for Australia in Test cricket. Only England's Root (5,041) has scored more runs than Labuschagne in this period. However, no other Australian has touched the 3,000-run mark since Labuschagne's Test debut. Labuschagne has 2,397 runs at home, besides 1,222 runs away, and 148 in neutral venues.

Root dismisses Labuschagne to hurt Australia

Root﻿ bowled a fuller ball just outside off and Labuschagne pressed back looking to cut. But it was a wrong shot and the extra bounce off the deck, just took a feather through to Jonny Bairstow, leaving Labuschagne stunned. He walked back dejected.

Australia trail England by 61 runs

In the second innings, Australia were reeling at 113/4 at stumps on Day 3. Labuschagne held one end with a gutsy 44*. Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head were dismissed. Wood was the chief architect for England, claiming 3/17. On Saturday, Labuschagne and Marsh kept England at bay before the wicket changed things. Australia are 214/5 at tea.

