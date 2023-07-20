Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes highest wicket-taker against Australia (Tests)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 20, 2023 | 02:18 pm 3 min read

Broad has completed 600 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad accomplished a monumental feat on Wednesday (July 19) as he became the fifth bowler to complete 600 Test wickets. The ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Manchester's Old Trafford marked his milestone. During the course, Broad also displaced his compatriot Ian Botham as the highest wicket-taker against the Aussies in Tests. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Broad has been an exceptional performer in Tests for England, and his longevity in the game needs to be lauded. His endurance in the longest format has helped him scale heights. He has particularly enjoyed playing against Australia as his Ashes numbers are a testament to the same. Meanwhile, the pacer claimed figures worth 2/68 on Day 1 of the ongoing game.

Highest wicket-taker against Australia

Broad's 600th Test scalp also helped him displace Botham (148) as the highest wicket-taker against Australia in whites. The former has now raced to 149 Ashes wickets in 39 appearances with his average being over 28. The tally includes eight fifers and a solitary match 10-wicket haul. With 18 wickets, he is leading the wicket-taking chart in the ongoing series.

Broad only behind these names

Broad, who is one shy of completing 150 Ashes wickets, is England's most successful bowler in this rivalry. In the overall list, he is only behind the legendary Aussie duo of Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157) in terms of Ashes wickets. Meanwhile, Broad has not claimed 100 or more Test wickets against any other team.

A look at his Ashes record at home

102 of Broad's total Ashes wickets have come in 24 home Tests at an average of 26-plus. No other England bowler has more wickets in this regard. Meanwhile, Broad has recorded six Ashes five-wicket hauls at home which includes his best Test figures of 8/15. His remaining 47 Ashes wickets have been recorded Down Under at 34.17. The tally includes two fifers.

20-plus wickets in four Ashes

Notably, Broad is the only England bowler to take 20 or more wickets in four separate Ashes series (2013, 2013/14, 2015, and 2019). Botham, Bob Willis, Tom Richardson, and Bobby Peel took 20 or more in three separate Ashes campaigns. Broad has raced to 18 wickets in Ashes 2023 and needs just two wickets to get the mark for the record fifth time.

600 wickets in Tests

As mentioned, Broad also completed 600 Test wickets during the game, becoming the fifth bowler to do so. The star England pacer is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), James Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619) in terms of wickets. Standing in his 166th Test, Broad averages 27.6 in the format as the tally includes 20 fifers and three match 10-wicket hauls.

Summary of Day 1

England won the toss and invited Australia to bat first. David Warner (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (51) consolidated after losing Usman Khawaja early but soon the former was dismissed. Most of the Aussie batters had starts but they couldn't convert it into a big score. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh slammed fifties, while Chris Woakes starred with 4/52. Australia finished Day 1 at 299/8.

