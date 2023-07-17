Dhananjaya de Silva slams his 10th Test century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Gaurav Tripathi July 17, 2023 | 12:17 pm 2 min read

Dhananjaya smashed an innings-defining ton in his 50th Test appearance (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka batter Dhananjaya de Silva has slammed his 10th century in Test cricket. The middle-order batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium. Dhananjaya smashed an innings-defining ton in his 50th Test appearance. He ended up scoring a 214-ball 122 as SL posted 312 while batting first. Here are the key stats.

A rescuing knock!

Dhananjaya came to the middle after the Lankans were reduced to 54/4, batting first. The right-handed batter settled down and then launched his counter-attack along with Mathews. The duo took Sri Lanka to 185, having added 131 runs. However, SL lost Mathews at the stroke of tea. Dhananjaya then reached three figures in the third session off 120 balls.

Dhananjaya gets past 3,100 Test runs

In March this year, Dhananjaya became the 15th Sri Lankan batter to amass 3,000 runs in Tests. He got the milestone in his 47th Test. The all-rounder now tallies 3,152 runs at 39.40 in Tests. Besides 10 tons, he owns 11 fifties as well. With his off-spin, the 31-year-old has so far scalped 34 Test wickets at 56.35.

Third Test ton against Pakistan

Dhananjaya has slammed his third Test century against Pakistan. Notably, most of his centuries in the format have come against this side. During the knock, the Lankan batter also completed 400 runs against Pakistan in Test cricket. He now owns 432 runs in five Tests against them at 61.71. Meanwhile, in 2023, the 31-year-old has raced to 337 runs in five Tests at 67.4.

