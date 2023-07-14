Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this Test record of Sourav Ganguly: Stats

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this Test record of Sourav Ganguly: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 14, 2023 | 11:25 pm 2 min read

Jaiswal slammed 171 on his Test debut (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal played a gem of a knock against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica. The 22-year-old slammed a superb 171 from 387 deliveries. Jaiswal broke Sourav Ganguly's record of the best score by an Indian on a Test debut away from home. India were 350/3 when Jaiswal was dismissed before going on to declare the innings at 421/5.

Highest score by an Indian on debut away from home

Jaiswal showed a lot of heart and hunger for his 171. He looked in total control and scripted several records before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal's 171 is now the highest score on debut by an Indian in an away Test. Ganguly slammed a heroic 131 versus England at Lord's in 1996. He held the record for 27 long years.

A glorious Test debut hundred from Ganguly

The date June 22, 1996, is special for every Indian cricket aficionado as Ganguly showed tremendous character to slam a 131-run knock against England. The conditions were tough but a young Ganguly showed great resistance at Lord's as India drew that Test.

Seventh Indian to slam a ton on Test debut overseas

Jaiswal became the seventh Indian to slam a ton on their Test debut away from home. Abbas Ali Baig was the first Indian to achieve this feat (112 vs England in 1959. Surinder Amarnath, Pravin Amre, Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina have also smoked tons on their Test debut overseas. Raina last achieved this in 2010 against Sri Lanka.

Most balls faced by an Indian on Test debut

Jaiswal's Test debut lasted for 387 deliveries, which is the highest any Indian batter has faced on their debut. He broke Mohammad Azharuddin's record of 322 balls, which he managed against England during his 110-run knock in 1984. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Brendon Kuruppu owns the record of facing the most balls on Test debut (548 against New Zealand in 1987).

Third Indian opener to smash a ton on Test debut

Jaiswal became the third Indian opener to smash a century on Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian opener to smoke a ton on debut against Australia in 2013. Prithvi Shaw was the second Indian opener who hammered a century on his debut against WI in 2018. Dhawan (187) still holds the record for highest individual score on Test debut by an Indian.

Share this timeline