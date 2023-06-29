Sports

DC assistant coach Ajit Agarkar quits, could bag selector's role

Written by Parth Dhall June 29, 2023 | 10:16 pm 2 min read

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar quit as the assistant coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday. DC announced the same through a Twitter post, thanking Agarkar for his services. Like Agarkar, Australia's Shane Watson, who held the same post at DC, parted ways. Agarkar is now the front-runner to bag the chief selector's role of the Indian men's cricket team.

Why does this story matter?

Agarkar and Watson part ways with the Capitals after the Delhi-based side endured a dismal IPL 2023 campaign. DC's regular captain Rishabh Pant was unavailable as he continues to recover following the fatal car crash. As a result, David Warner stepped in as the leader. DC had a torrid start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing the first five games (finished ninth).

Here's the official announcement

What's next for Agarkar?

Recent reports suggest that Agarkar is in the running for Team India's chief selector's role. The position remains vacant as Chetan Sharma resigned in the aftermath of his controversial sting operation in February 2023. If Agarkar manages to secure the role, he will be responsible for navigating one of the most exciting and challenging periods for India, leading up to the ICC World Cup.

Shane Watson has joined San Francisco Unicorns

Watson has recently taken on his first role as a head coach. He has been appointed by the San Francisco Unicorns, a Major League Cricket franchise, to lead the team in the inaugural edition of the six-team tournament, commencing on July 13.

