Sports

Ashleigh Gardner records best match figures for Australia (women's Tests)

Ashleigh Gardner records best match figures for Australia (women's Tests)

Written by Parth Dhall June 26, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

Gardner took 12 wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner's exploits helped Australia claim an 89-run win against England in the one-off Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Gardner took an eight-wicket haul in the second innings as England failed to chase 268. Gardner, who took four wickets in the first innings, has registered the second-best bowling figures in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Australia racked up 473, with Annabel Sutherland scoring an unbeaten 137. Ellyse Perry (99) and Tahlia McGrath (61) also fared well. England's Sophie Ecclestone took a five-wicket haul. Tammy Beaumont's double-century powered England to 463. Ecclestone took another fifer as Australia were bowled out for 257 in the second innings. ﻿Gardner's eight-wicket haul restricted England's run-chase to 178.

The pick of Australia's bowlers in both innings

Off-spinner Garnder was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the 1st innings. She took four wickets for 99 runs in 25.2 overs. Gardner continued her run in the second innings, having taken a well-deserved eight-wicket haul (8/66). Gardner became the first Australian spinner to take nine wickets in a women's Test in England since Peggy Antonio at Northampton in 1937.

Gardner breaks these records

Gardner has become the first Australian woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings. ER Wilson, A Palmer, and L Johnston have taken seven wickets each in this regard. Moreover, Gardner is the first Australian woman with 12 wickets in a Test. She broke the record of Wilson, who took 11 wickets for 16 runs against England Women in 1958.

More feats for Gardner

Overall, Gardner has registered the second-best match figures in women's Tests (12/165). Pakistan's Shaiza Khan remains the only woman with 13 wickets in a women's Test (13/226 vs West Indies Women in 2004). Gardner's 8/66 are also the second-best innings figures (women's Tests). N David took as many wickets for 53 runs against India Women in 1995.

A first in women's Tests!

It is worth noting that the one-off game was the first in women's Test history where two bowlers recorded 10-wicket hauls. England's Sophie Ecclestone also entered the record books by taking five-wicket hauls in both innings (5/129 and 5/63).

Share this timeline