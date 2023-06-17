Sports

Ashes 2023, Cameron Green races to 1,000 Test runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 08:53 pm 2 min read

Green averages over 35 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing Ashes 2023 opener against England marked his milestone. The batter started well in Australia's first innings and breached the 1,000-run mark with his 28th run. Green scored 38 from 68 balls before being dismissed by England's off-spinner Moeen Ali. Here we look at his stats.

1,000 Test runs for Green

Green made his Test debut against India in December 2020. He breached the 1,000-run mark (1,010) in his 22nd appearance in the format, averaging 36.07. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton which was recorded against India earlier this year. Overall, he has raced to 3,254 runs in 52 First-Class games (100s: 9, 50s: 12).

Here are his bowling numbers

Green, who can consistently bowl around 140 KMPH, has also made a significant mark with the ball. The right-arm pacer has scalped 26 wickets in whites at 33.77. The right-arm pacer has a fifer under his belt, which came against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test last year. He returned with figures worth 1/32 in six overs in England's first innings.

Memorable run in Ashes 2021-22

The preceding Test series between England and Australia, in 2021-22, marked Green's Ashes debut. The youngster displayed his all-round brilliance and played an instrumental role in Australia's 4-0 triumph at home. He slammed 228 runs across five games at 32.57 (50s: 2). With the ball, he snapped 13 wickets at 15.77. Green would certainly like to replicate his brilliance.

His run across formats

Meanwhile, Green has been on a roll across formats in recent months. In 37 international appearances across formats since 2022, he has scored over 1,100 runs at a 36-plus average. Only four other Aussie batters own 1,000-plus runs in this period. Meanwhile, the tally also includes 35 wickets at 34.60. Notably, the 24-year-old owns three fifties in international white-ball cricket.

