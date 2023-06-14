Sports

The Ashes: How have England and Australia fared at Edgbaston?

Written by Parth Dhall June 14, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

Steven Smith has two tons at Edgbaston

One of the greatest cricket rivalries, The Ashes, will be underway on June 16. Australia, the incumbent ICC World Test Champions, will look to carry this momentum in the five-Test series. The iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will host the series opener. England have a mixed record at this venue in Test cricket. Here are England vs Australia stats at Edgbaston.

England have won 29 Tests at Edgbaston

England have been a dominant force in Test cricket at home. They own 29 victories in 54 matches at Edgbaston, having lost just 10. As many as 15 of these matches ended in a draw. The Englishmen are unbeaten at this venue against India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Notably, England played their first Test at Edgbaston in 1902.s

Edgbaston: England 6-4 Australia

England and Australia have locked horns 15 times at Edgbaston. The hosts have won six of these matches, while the Aussies have won on four occasions. As many as five matches were drawn. Interestingly, one of Australia's wins at Edgbaston came during the 2019 Ashes. The Aussies won by a mammoth 251 runs, with Steven Smith scoring twin centuries.

All three results in last three games

It is important to note that England tasted all three results at Edgbaston in their last three games. Before 2019, England defeated Australia by eight wickets during the 2015 edition. The encounter in 2009 ended in a draw.

Highest and lowest totals

England's highest total against Australia at Edgbaston came during the 1985 Ashes. They had declared on 595/5 in the first innings. Their lowest such total was recorded in 1975, which also came in the first innings (101). On the other hand, Australia's highest total against England at this venue is 576 (Ashes 2001). Besides, their lowest total reads 36.

Smith has over 300 runs at Edgbaston

Smith is the only batter with over 300 runs (301) at Edgbaston in the Ashes. He averages an incredible 75.25 with two centuries. In fact, Smith remains the only batter to have scored more than one century at this venue in the series. For England, David Gower is their highest run-scorer at Edgbaston in the Ashes (246).

Warne leads the wickets tally; Anderson averages 21.76

Australian legend Shane Warne is the leading wicket-taker at Edgbaston in the Ashes. He took 25 wickets from just four matches at an average of 21.76. Among active cricketers, England pacer James Anderson leads the wickets tally, having taken 13 of them at a phenomenal average of 14.61. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has 12 wickets here at 20.75.

