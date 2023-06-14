Sports

Decoding the possible destinations for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 14, 2023 | 12:11 pm 3 min read

Kylian Mbappe finds himself in a saga involving Paris Saint-Germain regarding his future at the club (Photo credit: Twitter/@KMbappe)

Kylian Mbappe finds himself in a saga involving Paris Saint-Germain regarding his future at the club. On Monday, it was revealed that the Frenchman has written to the club that he won't be extending his contract to 2025. Mbappe clarified later that the letter was leaked to damage his reputation. PSG have a clear stance and Mbappe could be heading out this summer.

Why does this story matter?

Mbappe is into his final season at PSG, having decided not to trigger an extension. PSG are furious at the moment and doesn't want to lose the player for free. PSG's stance is either to sign an extension or a new contract. And if Mbappe doesn't, he will be sold this summer. Mbappe said he wants to stay at PSG for one more season.

Will we see Mbappe at PSG in the 2023-24 season?

PSG are furious given they felt Mbappe is settled here and will sign a new contract and be part of a new transitional phase. However, Mbappe's email has changed the scenario. PSG will be keen to have Mbappe on board but not for a season. So they could be on the lookout to sell the player for a mammoth fee instead.

The situation for Real is a tricky one

Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappe before and had offered a mouth-watering fee but the player signed a new contract at PSG. As per SkySports, Mbappe needs to lower his wages if he wants to join Madrid. Real have signed Jude Bellingham and La Liga's strict FFP rules mean a move for Mbappe could be difficult. Affording a package for Mbappe is another issue.

What about the Manchester clubs?

Manchester United cannot afford Mbappe but something may materialize if there is a new Qatari ownership. However, with Mbappe falling out with PSG, will new possible Qatari owners at Manchester United want him? On the other hand, the treble-winning Manchester City already have Erling Haaland leading the line. It's unlikely at the moment that City will go for Mbappe given the financial aspect.

Can Chelsea or Liverpool go for Mbappe?

It's unlikely Mbappe will be thinking about Chelsea or Liverpool at the moment. Both clubs won't be playing in the Champions League next season. Chelsea have been the biggest spenders in Europe under the new owners but Mbappe coming here amid uncertainty is not thinkable. Liverpool pulled out of the Bellingham race due to money and therefore can't land Mbappe.

Here is the likely conclusion

La Liga giants Real need to find a suitable package to satisfy all parties involved - Mbappe, La Liga, and PSG. However, Real would prefer Mbappe to sign for them in January 2024 instead with a pre-contract agreement or for free next summer. PSG will not let that happen and a negotiation tactic could see Mbappe ink a massive new deal here.

Mbappe's numbers at PSG

Mbappe is the top scorer for PSG. He has smashed 212 goals and is one of the two players alongside Edinson Cavani (200). Mbappe is the top scorer for PSG in Ligue 1 (148). He is also the club's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 34 goals. Besides, Mbappe has also clocked 86 assists for the Parisians.

