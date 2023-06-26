Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Netherlands beat West Indies through historic Super Over

Written by Parth Dhall June 26, 2023 | 09:49 pm 3 min read

Both teams ended on 374 before clashing in the Super Over (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Netherlands pulled off a miraculous victory over West Indies in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. They first managed to scale the daunting total of 374 and then did wonders in the Super Over. Teja Nidamanuru's historic century helped the Netherlands before van Beek aced the deciding Super Over. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

WI openers Johnson Charles and Brandon King shared a century stand after the Netherlands elected to field. Shamarh Brooks and King then departed before Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran added 100-plus runs. Pooran's 104* took the Caribbeans to 374/6. Although the Netherlands had partnerships, they were reeling at 170/4. However, Nidamanuru and Edwards propelled them past 300. The game went into the Super Over.

Van Beek smacked 30 in the Super Over

The Netherlands, who were 366/7 after 49 overs, required nine off the last six balls. Alzarri Joseph took two wickets, but Logan van Beek helped the Netherlands level the scores. Van Beek took the strike in the Super Over where he smashed each ball to the boundary (4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4.) It was van Beek who restricted the Windies to just 8/2.

A superb knock from Nidamanuru

Nidamanuru came to the crease when the Netherlands were placed decently at 128/3 in 21.2 overs. However, the scoreboard pressure kept on rising. He added 42 runs with Baas de Leede before the latter was dismissed. Nidamuru then stitched a crucial 143-run stand with Scott Edwards, taking the total beyond 300. Overall, the former departed for a 76-ball 111 (11 fours and 3 sixes).

A captain's knock by Edwards

Edwards, the Dutch skipper, joined Nidamanuru in the middle when they were 170/4 in 29.1 overs. Edwards was the aggressor in this partnership, while Nidamanuru chipped in eventually. The experienced wicket-keeper batter played some fearless shots to release the pressure. Edwards clocked his 12th ODI fifty, having slammed 67 off 47 balls (6 fours and 1 six).

Third-fastest ODI century for WI

Earlier, WI's Pooran went after the bowlers from the outset (163/3). The dasher joined forces with skipper Shai Hope (47) and added 108 runs for the fourth wicket. Pooran reached his ton off just 63 balls, the third-fastest for a WI batter in ODIs after Brian Lara (45) and Chris Gayle (55). Pooran smashed an unbeaten 104 off 65 balls (9 fours, 6 sixes).

Joseph completes 100 ODI wickets

Although pacer Joseph leaked over 70 runs in the match (took two wickets), he unlocked a momentous achievement in ODI cricket. Upon removing Aryan Dutt in the final over, Joseph completed 100 wickets in the 50-over format. Joseph now has 101 wickets from 60 ODIs at an average of 27.11. The tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.

A look at other notable numbers

Netherlands' 374/9 is now the fourth-highest total in the second innings in ODI cricket. They broke the record of South Africa, who scored 372/6 and won against Australia in Durban in 2019. Interestingly, this was just the third Super Over in ODI history. The 2019 World Cup winners (England) were decided through a Super Over, while Zimbabwe beat Pakistan through this method in 2020.

Here are the ground-breaking Super Over records

As per Kausthub Gudipati, 374 is now the highest total shared by both teams in a tied ODI. The Netherlands recorded the highest total by any team in a Super Over in international cricket (30/0). Van Beek scored these runs off Jason Holder. Notably, Holder has become the first bowler to concede 30 or more runs in a Super Over.

