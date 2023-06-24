Sports

Jos Buttler completes 10,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 24, 2023 | 03:01 pm 3 min read

Buttler owns six T20 centuries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jos Buttler has joined the illustrious 10,000-run club in T20 cricket. The England dasher accomplished the milestone during Lancashire's T20 Blast 2023 clash against Derbyshire. Buttler played a scintillating knock of 83 off just 39 balls in the contest. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and six maximums. His brilliance powered Lancashire to a 27-run triumph. Here we decode his T20 stats.

A fiery knock from Buttler

The rain-curtailed contest was reduced to 15 overs per side. Batting first, Lancashire were off to a flier as Buttler was at his destructive best. He scored runs all over the park as Derbyshire bowlers looked utterly clueless. The swashbuckler was involved in a 101-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Liam Livingstone (47). Lancashire posted a match-winning total of 177/4.

10,000 runs for Buttler

Buttler reached the mark with his third run in the contest. He has now raced to 10,080 runs in 372 T20 games at an average and strike rate of 34.16 and 144.70, respectively. The tally includes six tons and 21 fifties with his best score being 124. Notably, Buttler became only just the ninth batter to touch the landmark in the 20-over format.

Buttler joins this elite list

Meanwhile, Buttler has become the second England player after Alex Hales (11,214) to touch the 10,000-run mark. Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528), Kieron Pollard (12,175), Virat Kohli (11,965), David Warner (11,695), Aaron Finch (11,392), and Rohit Sharma (11,035) are the others with more T20 runs than Buttler. James Vince is the next Englishman on the list with 9,343 runs.

His numbers in T20 Blast

Buttler has now raced to 281 runs in eight games in T20 Blast 2023 at 35.12. While the tally includes three fifties, his strike rate reads 151.89. Overall in the competition's history, the dasher has smoked 2,386 runs in 105 games at an average and strike rate of 32.24 and 150.34, respectively. Besides Lancashire, Buttler has represented Somerset in the league.

Five centuries in IPL

Five of Buttler's T20 centuries have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is currently a part of Rajasthan Royals. In 96 IPL appearances, he has scored 3,223 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.91 and 148.32, respectively. Four of his tons came in the 2022 edition where he scored 863 runs, the third-most for a batter in a season.

England's highest run-getter in T20Is

England's captain in white-ball cricket, Buttler owns 2,713 runs in 106 T20Is at a strike rate of 144.07 (Average: 34.78). He owns 20 fifties and a solitary ton. The 32-year-old is England's highest run-getter in the format. He stands ninth in the overall list. Notably, Buttler powered England to the ICC T20 World Cup title last year.

