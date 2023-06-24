Sports

Has Pujara struggled post Test comeback? His numbers state otherwise

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 24, 2023 | 11:27 am 2 min read

Pujara has been dropped from India's Test squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cheteshwar Pujara faced the axe as India announced their Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies, starting July 12. As the series will mark the start of India's campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, many reckon the selectors want to move on from the 35-year-old. However, Pujara's recent numbers don't really justify his exclusion. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Pujara is a stalwart in Tests, having played over 100 matches. Hailed as the 'Modern-Day Wall', he has proven his mettle across different conditions. The veteran batter, who was dropped from the Test side after the South Africa series in January last year, returned in July 2022 following a stellar show in County cricket. He has played eight Tests since then with decent returns.

Most runs for India since July 2022

Ironically, Pujara has scored the most Test runs for India since his comeback to the team last year. His tally reads 482 runs in eight Tests at 40.16. The tally includes three fifties and a solitary ton, which came against Bangladesh last year. Virat Kohli (436) is the only other Indian batter with 400-plus Test runs since July 2022.

How other Indian batters have performed in this period?

Pujara has done better than several prominent Indian batters after his comeback. The likes of Kohli, Shubman Gill, and even skipper Rohit Sharma averaged 33.53, 33, and 37.5, respectively, in this period. However, none of the aforementioned names besides Pujara were dropped. Amid the talks of future vision, it must be noted that India have reinstated the 35-year-old Ajinkya Rahane as India's Test vice-captain.

A poor run in 2023

Pujara could only manage 140 runs at 28 in the four-match home Test series against Australia earlier this year. He scored 14 and 27 in India's loss in the recent ICC WTC final against the Aussies. The poor run in these games seems to be the reason behind his axing. However, both Rohit and Kohli have just one 50-plus Test score apiece this year.

A look at his overall Test numbers

In Test cricket, Pujara has piled up 7,195 runs in 103 games at 43.60. He has mustered 19 centuries and 35 fifties in whites (200s: 3). Among active Indian cricketers, only Kohli owns more Test runs (8,479). With 928 runs at 32, Pujara was India's second-highest run-getter in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Kohli is marginally ahead of him with 932 at 32.13.

