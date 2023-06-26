Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Scott Edwards hammers 47-ball 67 versus West Indies

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 26, 2023 | 09:36 pm 2 min read

Edwards has smoked 12 ODI fifties (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Nettherlands skipper Scott Edwards played a fine hand against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinge Sports Club. Edwards clocked his 12th ODI fifty and was crucial in Netherlands' historic triumph over WI. His 67 helped the Netherlands tie the mammoth score of 374. They eventually won the match in the Super Over. Here are the key stats.

A fine hand from Edwards

The Dutch skipper joined Teja Nidamanuru in the middle when they were 170/4 in 29.1 overs. Edwards added a record 143-run partnership to take the Netherlands beyond the 300-run mark. He was the aggressor in this partnership and later Nidamanuru also joined in. The experienced wicket-keeper batter played some fearless shots knowing the daunting challenge imposed by WI Edwards was dismissed by Roston Chase.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 34th ODI, Edwards has compiled 1,115 runs at an average of 41.29. He is the third-highest runscorer for the Netherlands in this format. Only Ryan ten Doeschate (1,541) and Tom Cooper (1,319) are ahead of him. Courtesy of his fifty, he surpassed the likes of Eric Szwarczynski (1,102) and Bas Zuiderent (1,097) in the ODI runs tally for the Netherlands.

Joint-most ODI fifties for Netherlands

Edwards slammed his 12th ODI fifty against WI. Notably, he now has joint-most ODI fifties for the Netherlands. Only Copper has smashed 12 fifties in this format for the Netherlands. While Max O'Dowd and Szwarczynski have slammed 10 ODI fifties each.

Highest fifth-wicket partnership for Netherlands in ODIs

Edwards and Nidamanuru added 143 runs together for the fifth wicket and took the total beyond 300. This became the highest fifth-wicket stand for the Netherlands in ODIs, surpassing Ten Doeschate and Peter Borren's 121-run partnership. Overall, this was the sixth-highest ODI partnership for Netherlands.

