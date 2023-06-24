Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Ireland meet formidable Sri Lanka in must-win game

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 24, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed fifers in his last two outings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will look to make it three out of three as they meet Ireland in Match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Having recorded comprehensive victories in their first two games, the Lankans would be high on confidence. Ireland, meanwhile, are in a spot of bother, having lost their first two games. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this affair on Sunday (June 25). The venue has hosted three games in this competition as batters have enjoyed operating here. Spinners can also be handy. Chasing teams have emerged victorious twice. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode app.

Can Ireland bounce back?

Ireland must win the upcoming contest to keep their outside chances of qualifying for the Super Sixes alive. They have been let down by their bowlers in the competition. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka's men have thrived in all three departments. 175 runs and 10 wickets have been their margins of victories in the event.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara. Ireland (Probable XI): Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Who are the key performers?

Wanindu Hasaranga returned with five-wicket hauls in SL's first two games. Dimuth Karunaratne slammed fifties in all his last four ODI innings. Lahiru Kumara has claimed four wickets in two matches so far. Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell has scored 160 runs besides taking three wickets in the event. Curtis Campher slammed a brilliant 120 in his last outing.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Harry Tector, Charith Asalanka, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Adair. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Harry Tector, Charith Asalanka, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Mark Adair, Joshua Little.

