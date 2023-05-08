Sports

Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 08, 2023, 10:17 am 3 min read

Ireland have named a strong squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland will meet Bangladesh in the opener of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday (May 9). The Irishmen will look to settle the scores as they suffered a 0-2 defeat in the away ODI series against the Tigers in March. While Tamim Iqbal's Bangladesh will step into the opener as favorites, the English conditions will suit Ireland. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

All three matches will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England. While fast bowlers can generate swing with the new ball here, batters would enjoy batting once the ball gets old. Teams batting have won five of the eight ODI played here. Fans can switch to the FanCode app and website to catch the live streaming (3:15pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have clashed in 13 ODIs, out of which Bangladesh enjoy a dominant record. They have won nine matches to Ireland's couple of victories. Two ODIs between the two sides got abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh defeated them 2-0 at home earlier this year. In the UK, the Tigers have three wins in five ODIs against the Irish team (NR: 1).

Ireland eye World Cup qualification

Stakes are high in the series as Ireland required a 3-0 clean sweep to push for direct qualification for the ODI World Cup 2023. The hosts (-0.382) must also pip South Africa (-0.077) in terms of net run rate. They hence have named a full-strength squad. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will miss their ace pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is injured.

A look at the probable playing XIs

Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine/ Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Here are the key performers

In the home series against Ireland this year, Litton Das smoked 146 runs in three games at a phenomenal strike rate of 104.29. Ebadot Hossain claimed six wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.53. Since 2022, Harry Tector has smoked 563 runs in 12 ODIs at 70.37. Little has claimed 11 wickets in nine games in this period, conceding runs at 5.57.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Option 1: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (VC), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Curtis Campher, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Ebadot Hossain. Option 2: Paul Stirling, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher (VC), Ebadot Hossain, Joshua Little.