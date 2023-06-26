Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Teja Nidamanuru clocks his second ODI hundred

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 26, 2023 | 08:39 pm 2 min read

Nidamanuru slammed his first ODI hundred against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru played a fiery knock against the West Indies Cricket Team in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinge Sports Club. Nidamanuru registered his second ODI century in the process. His 76-ball 111 helped Netherlands force the super-over where they eventually defeated WI by 22 runs. Nidamanuru's knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. Here's more.

A blazing knock from Nidamanuru

Nidamanuru came to the crease when the Netherlands were placed decently at 128/3 in 21.2 overs. He added 42 runs with Baas de Leede before the latter was dismissed. Nidamuru then stitched a record 143-run stand with Scott Edwards, taking the total beyond the 300-run mark. The 28-year-old all-rounder fell prey to Jason Holder in the 46th over.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of a brilliant hundred, Nidamanuru raced to 489 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 37.61. Besides two hundreds, he has smashed two ODI fifties. His other ODI century came against Zimbabwe. He has smoked 181 runs against WI in four ODIs at an impressive average of above 60.33. Before this, he had smoked a fifty against them.

Highest fifth-wicket partnership for Netherlands in ODIs

Edwards and Nidamanuru's 143-run partnership for the fifth wicket took the total beyond 300. This became the highest fifth-wicket stand for the Netherlands in ODIs, surpassing Ryan Ten Doeschate and Peter Borren's 121-run partnership. Overall, this became the sixth-highest partnership for the Netherlands in ODIs.

