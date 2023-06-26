Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Zimbabwe thrash USA, record second-biggest ODI win

Written by Parth Dhall June 26, 2023 | 07:56 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe won by a mammoth 304 runs (Source: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Zimbabwe thrashed the United States in the 17th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club. The hosts claimed a massive 304-run victory after bowling USA out for 104. A 174-run knock from captain Sean Williams helped Zimbabwe post a mammoth 408/6 in 50 overs. Zimbabwe registered the second-biggest win in ODI cricket by runs.

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe made a cautious start after USA elected to field. Although the hosts lost opener Innocent Kaia for 32, Joylord Gumbie and Williams took them past 200. Contributions from Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, and Tadiwanashe Marumani propelled Zimbabwe to 408/6. USA were reduced to 45/6 in 10.6 overs. Only Gajanand Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, and Jasdeep Singh scored in double figures as USA managed 104/10.

Yet another ton for Williams

Extending his purple patch in the ongoing CWC Qualifiers, Zimbabwe skipper Williams scored yet another fiery century. The left-handed batter brought up his second ton of the tournament against the USA. He smoked the second-fastest ton for Zimbabwe in ODIs, off just 65 balls. Williams ended up scoring 174 off 101 balls (21 fours and 5 sixes).

Second-fastest ton for Zimbabwe

Only Raza owns a faster ODI ton in Zimbabwe colors. He recently reached the milestone off just 54 balls against the Netherlands. During the course of his knock, Williams became the first player to cross the 300-run mark in the competition. His strike rate of 140-plus is the highest among batters with at least 200 runs in the tournament.

Third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in ODIs

Williams has become just the fifth Zimbabwe batter to touch the 150-run mark in ODIs. He joined the likes of Charles Coventry (194*), Hamilton Masakadza (178* and 156), and Craig Wishart (172*). The southpaw hence now owns the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in ODIs. Williams has now raced to 4,776 runs in 153 games at 37.60 (100s: 7, 50s: 34).

Highest ODI total for Zimbabwe

Williams's record-breaking knock powered Zimbabwe to their highest total in ODIs, 408/6. They had previously crossed the 350-run mark only once in the format, having posted 351/7 against Kenya back in 2007.

Raza's all-round exploits

Star all-rounder Raza continues to impress with his exploits. He smashed a 27-ball 48, a knock laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Raza also starred with the ball, having taken two wickets for just 15 runs in five overs. Earlier this month, he smashed an unbeaten 102(54) against the Netherlands as Zimbabwe chased down 316 in 40.5 overs.

Second-biggest ODI win

As mentioned, Zimbabwe have registered the second-biggest win in ODI cricket by runs (304). India are the only side to have won a 50-over match by over 300 runs. They defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023. Zimbabwe won by a margin of over 200 runs on only one other occasion (beat Kenya by 202 runs in 1999).

