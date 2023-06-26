Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: Buoyant India face tough test against Kuwait

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 26, 2023 | 06:27 pm 3 min read

India have ketp nine consecutive clean sheets (Soource: Twitter/@ISL)

The Indian Football Team would want to continue its winning run while facing heavyweights Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championships. Both teams have won their first two matches and will fight for the top place in the group. Currently, Kuwait are at the top of Group A on goals scored. They have scored a goal more than India after being equal on goal difference.

Match venue, timing, and streaming details

The match will be hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on June 27 from 7:30pm IST. The stadium can hold around 25,000 spectators approximately. Earlier on the same day, Nepal will cross swords against Pakistan mainly to avoid the last place in Group A. DD Bharati will telecast the game while fans can live-stream the match on the FanCode app.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and Kuwait have not faced each other frequently, unlike India's encounters with Pakistan or Nepal. India and Kuwait have crossed swords three times in the past, with Kuwait winning twice. The Blue Tigers have also emerged victorious once. The last time these two teams met, Kuwait thrashed India 9-1 in an international friendly. India's only win against them came in 2004.

A tough test awaits India

Kuwait started off with a 3-1 win against Nepal while they blanked Pakistan in a 4-0 victory. Al-Azraq have looked clinical in front of goal and will surely pose a threat to the Indian defense. Igor Stimac's men also won their first two matches convincingly. They have kept nine successive clean sheets across tournaments and will aim to continue the same against Kuwait.

A look at the probable Playing XIs

India's Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashis Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Sunil Chhetri. Kuwait's Probable XI: Bade Al Saanoun (Gk), Abdullah Ammar, Khalid El Ibrahim, Hasan Al Enezi, Hamad Al Qallaf, Sultan Al Enezi, Reda Hani, Mubarak Faneni, Shabib Al Khaldi, Athbi Saleh, and Mohammed Daham.

Here are the key performers

Chhetri has netted four goals in this edition and is two goals away from being the highest goal-scorer in SAFF Championships. Mahesh recorded his first goal and assist for India against Nepal. Jhingan will be crucial to keep Kuwaiti attackers at bay. Al Faneni will pose a threat with his speed. He bagged a brace against Pakistan. El Ebrahim will be key in defense.

