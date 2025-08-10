Best match figures for NZ bowlers vs Zimbabwe in Tests

New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes achieved a remarkable feat on his Test debut, claiming nine wickets in the second and final match against Zimbabwe . The 23-year-old was instrumental in New Zealand's victory by an innings and 359 runs in Bulawayo. Meanwhile, Foulkes's impressive match figures of 9/75 are now the second-best for a NZ bowler versus Zimbabwe in Tests. On this note, let's look at NZ bowlers to claim at least nine wickets in a Test versus Zimbabwe.

#3 Matt Henry - 9/90 in Bulawayo, 2025 Matt Henry entered this list with a brilliant 9/90 from 36.3 overs in the opener of the aforementioned series (8 maidens). The pacer tore Zimbabwe apart on Day 1, claiming figures worth 6/39 from 15.3 overs. His brilliance saw Zimbabwe get bowled for 149. Henry picked figures worth 3/51 from 21 overs in the 3rd innings as Zimbabwe were brushed aside for 165. The Kiwis later won the duel by nine wickets.

#2 Zakary Foulkes - 9/75 in Bulawayo, 2025 Foulkes shone in the 1st innings of the aforementioned Bulawayo Test, picking 4/38 runs from 16 overs. In the 3rd innings, he claimed 5/37 from nine overs. He ended the match with figures of 9/75. He bowled a total of 25 overs in the match and clocked seven maiden overs. This was a moment to cherish for Foulkes as he recorded the best Test match figures on debut for an NZ bowler.