Presenting Zimbabwe's lowest all-out totals vs NZ in Tests

New Zealand have achieved their biggest-ever Test victory, defeating Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second and final Test. The match ended on Saturday in Bulawayo, completing a one-sided series with a 2-0 scoreline. The game also saw Zimbabwe manage just 117/10 in their second innings. On this note, let's look at Zimbabwe's lowest all-out Test totals against the Kiwis.

#4 117/10 in Bulawayo, 2025 Trailing by 476 runs in the aforementioned game, Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 117 runs in an extended first session on Day 3. This was the third innings of the game, which marked Zimbabwe's fourth-lowest total against NZ. The New Zealand pace attack, led by debutant fast bowler Zakary Foulkes, proved too strong for the visitors. Foulkes returned with 5/37 in his second outing as Nick Welch (47*) was the only one to score over 20.

#3 & #2 59/10 & 99/10 in Harare, 2005 Zimbabwe's third and second-lowest totals against NZ came in the same Test, in Harare (2005). The Kiwis posted 452/9d while batting first. In response, Zimbabwe were folded for 59 as five of their batters bagged ducks. Following on, they scored 99/10 next as Hamilton Masakadza (42) was the only one to cross 20. The hosts accumulated a match total of just 158 in this duel - the lowest for them in a home Test.