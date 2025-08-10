'Practice it': Akash Deep recalls lessons from Dhoni, Kohli

Indian pacer Akash Deep has revealed the invaluable advice he received from cricketing legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli . The 28-year-old was instrumental in India's performance during the 2025 Test series against England, picking up a total of 13 wickets in the three matches he played. His stellar performance included becoming only the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma in 1986 to take 10 wickets in a Test match in England.

Guidance Advice from Dhoni and Kohli In the second Test at Edgbaston, Deep achieved the historic feat by taking four wickets in the first innings and six in the second. In an interview with Aaj Tak, he shared some priceless advice from Kohli and Dhoni. "Virat always says that if you have doubts about something, practice it so much that you never have any questions," Deep said. "Dhoni also says that practice is what gives you confidence."

Strategy Why India didn't take the 2nd new ball? Deep also shed light on India's decision to not take the second new ball in the fourth innings of the fifth and final Oval Test. He said that the old ball was still swinging a lot and that's why India stuck with it. "The final match was very important. We were 2-1 down, so we had to stay fully focused," Deep said, adding that their plan was to try and take wickets using that movement.