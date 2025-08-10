Bizarre! Patidar's old number gets calls from Kohli, de Villiers 

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Rajat Patidar found himself in a strange situation when his old mobile number was reissued to a Chhattisgarh boy. The incident, which started as a simple telecom issue, took an interesting turn when the new owner of the number began receiving calls from cricketing icons like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers . The matter eventually forced Patidar to seek help from local law enforcement.

Unusual calls Number reissued to a boy in Chhattisgarh According to NDTV, new owner of Patidar's number, a boy named Manish from Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, activated it with a Reliance Jio SIM card in late June. Soon after getting the number, he and his friend Khemraj were surprised to see Patidar's photo as the WhatsApp DP for their new contact. They were even more surprised when they started getting calls from cricketing stars like Kohli and de Villiers trying to reach out to Patidar.

Number's significance Boy didn't believe it was Patidar on call After realizing the situation, Patidar himself called Manish and Khemraj, explaining the importance of his old number. He said it was a crucial link to his coaches, teammates, and other important contacts. However, the two young men remained skeptical about Patidar's identity on the call and humorously replied with "And we're MS Dhoni," refusing to believe it was really him.