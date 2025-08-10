Listing New Zealand's 500-plus totals vs Zimbabwe in Test cricket 

New Zealand have recorded their biggest-ever victory in Test cricket, defeating Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second and final Test. The match ended on the third day at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game also saw the Kiwis record their highest Test total against Zimbabwe - 601/3d. On this note, let's look at the instances of NZ crossing the 500-run mark against Zimbabwe in Test matches.

#3 576/6d in Bulawayo, 2016 Responding to Zimbabwe's first innings score of 164/10 in the 2016 Bulawayo Test, NZ declared at a massive 576/6. While the likes of Tom Latham (105), Ross Taylor (173*), and BJ Watling (107) made tons, skipper Kane Williamson (91) narrowly missed out on the landmark. The visitors went on to win by an innings and 117 runs as Zimbabwe managed 295/10 in their second outing.

#2 582/4d in Bulawayo, 2016 Another Bulawayo Test of the aforementioned 2016 series saw NZ post 582/4d while batting first. Six players batted in that innings, and five of them crossed the 80-run mark. Latham (136), Williamson (113), and Taylor (124*) were the centurions. Martin Guptill (87) and Watling (83*) also contributed well as New Zealand won the affair by a massive margin of 254 runs.