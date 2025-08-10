Presenting lowest all-out aggregate scores for Zimbabwe in home Tests

In a dominant display, New Zealand registered their biggest-ever victory in Test cricket, defeating Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second and final Test. The match was played at Bulawayo Sports Club, concluding a one-sided series with a 2-0 scoreline. Such was NZ's dominance that Zimbabwe's combined total across both innings was 242. On this note, let's look at Zimbabwe's lowest all-out aggregate scores in home Tests.

#1 158 vs New Zealand, 2005 New Zealand claimed a win by an innings and 294 runs in the 2005 Harare Test against Zimbabwe. The Kiwis posted 452/9d while batting first, with Brendon McCullum (111) and Daniel Vettori (127) scoring centuries. In response, Zimbabwe were folded for 59 as five of their batters bagged ducks. Following on, they scored 99 next as Hamilton Masakadza (42) was the only one to cross 20. The hosts accumulated a match total of just 158 in this duel.

#2 242 vs New Zealand, 2025 Zimbabwe's aforementioned defeat in Bulawayo is second on this list. Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes shared nine wickets as Zimbabwe collapsed for just 125/10 while batting first. Brendan Taylor (44) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (33*) were the only ones to score over 12. New Zealand then scored a mammoth 601/3d with three batters scoring 150-plus. Zimbabwe faltered once again (117/10) as Nick Welch (47*) remained stranded at one end. Zimbabwe's aggregate score in this match was 242.