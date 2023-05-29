Sports

IPL 2023: What if the reserve day gets washed out?

The high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been moved to the reserve day. The clash got washed out on Sunday (May 28) as Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed relentless rain. While a 20-over-per-side match is expected on Monday, what will happen if the reserve day is also washed out? Let us find out.

What happened on Sunday?

The waiting game continued after the toss got delayed. The intensity plunged around 9:15 PM as the covers came off. Players and officials from both teams were out on the field. However, they returned to their respective dressing rooms as the rain picked up speed. The eventual announcement of the game moving to the reserve day was made at 10:55pm IST.

Weather prediction for Monday

The Ahmedabad weather has not been cricket friendly for the last few days. Even the second Qualifier between GT and Mumbai Indians, on Friday, had a delayed start due to rain. Meanwhile, there is a prediction of thunderstorms around 5:00pm IST on Monday, expected to last for an hour. As there is no forecast of rain during the game, a full-fledged contest is expected.

Cut-off time on Reserve Day

The rules for the cut-off time remain the same on reserve day. 9:45pm IST is the time when overs will start getting deducted. The game must start as late 11:56pm IST for a five-over-per-side game. There is also an option of a Super Over taking place but for that, the pitch must be ready latest by 1:20am IST.

What if the reserve day is washed out?

In case the reserve day is also entirely washed out, the team finishing higher in the league stage will walk away with the trophy. Hence, GT, who topped the league stage with 20 points, would clinch the silverware for the second successive team. Notably, MS Dhoni's CSK finished the league stage at the second position with 17 points.