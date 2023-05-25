Sports

Decoding Deepak Hooda's sorry stats in IPL 2023

May 25, 2023

Deepak Hooda could only manage 84 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have been ousted from the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) following a humiliating 81-run defeat versus Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. While the side managed to qualify for the playoffs, there were many loopholes in their campaign. Star batter Deepak Hooda's string of failures is among them. Here we decode his sorry stats in IPL 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Hooda enjoyed a dream season with LSG last year, accumulating 451 runs at a strike rate of 136.67.

The same earned him a spot in the Indian T20I team and he even performed decently at the highest level.

Hence, expectations were high from him ahead of this season.

However, the batter had a torrid time as he could not even touch the 20-run mark.

A forgettable season for Hooda

Hooda, who batted at number three in LSG's first few games, scored an 18-ball 17 in his maiden outing versus Delhi Capitals. That remained his highest score of the season. Overall, Hooda garnered 84 runs in 12 games at 7.64. The batter could only manage to touch double figures four times. He scored a 13-ball 15 in the Eliminator.

Here are his dismal records

Hooda has the least number of runs among players who have batted at least 12 times this season. While no other batter has less than 90 runs in this regard, Dinesh Karthik (140) trails him. IPL 2023 is Hooda's third-worst season in terms of runs. He scored 64 and 78 runs in the 2019 and 2017 seasons, respectively.

His numbers versus pace and spin

Hooda equally struggled versus pace and spin this season, falling prey five times apiece to both kinds of bowlers. His strike rate against pace reads 96.87. It goes further down to 91.37 against spinners. Notably, after Hooda failed to get going at number three, the LSG management gave him the finisher's role. However, he could not do much lower down the order as well.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Hooda, who made his IPL debut in 2015, has now raced to 1,320 runs in 107 runs at an average of 18.33. While the tally includes seven fifties, his strike rate reads 128.65. Notably, Hooda was a part of India's ICC T20 World Cup squad last year. In 21 T20I appearances so far, he has garnered 368 runs at a strike rate of 147.2.